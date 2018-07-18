Norman police, emergency crews participating in armed intruder drill

NORMAN, Okla. – While no one ever hopes for the worst to happen, authorities say it is always best to have a plan in place.

On Wednesday morning, the Norman Police Department is teaming up with Norman Public Schools, the Norman Fire Department and EMSSTAT to hold a drill that mimics an armed intruder at a high school.

Nearby residents may see officers, first responders and medical personnel on Wednesday morning. Officials say they may also hear simulated gunshots, sirens and other loud noises.