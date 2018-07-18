OHP: One person killed in rollover crash along I-240

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say one person is dead following a rollover accident along a busy interstate.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers say they were called to a rollover accident along eastbound I-240, just east of Eastern.

Sadly, authorities say one person died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the truck has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The accident is currently under investigation, and troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect delays