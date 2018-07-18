Oklahoma couple accused of child neglect

TULSA, Okla. – A couple was arrested in Tulsa and booked into jail on complaints of child neglect.

On June 23, Caleb Weaver, 23, was allegedly found by police passed out in the front seat of his car at a store with two children in the backseat, a one-year-old and two-year-old.

FOX 23 reports that the vehicle was running with low air on and a window down, however, Weaver “appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

Prescription drugs were allegedly found on the floor of the vehicle and the children felt hot, according to officers.

While police were at the scene, Chelby Weaver, 24, walked out of the store and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

According to the Tulsa County Inmate Information Center, Caleb was arrested on July 5 for one complaint of child neglect, and Chelby was arrested July 17 for two complaints of child neglect.

The children are in DHS custody.