Oklahoma man hoping excessive force case will go before a judge

WISTER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who says that police used excessive force several times against him is hoping to have his day in court.

Keith Woolery claims that he was beaten, hit, kicked and tased at least 11 times by former Wister Police Chief Jordan Westbrook.

“The first incident involved Keith coming back from a local fair,” Tod Mercer, Woolery’s attorney, told KJRH.

The complaint alleges that Woolery was confronted by Westbrook for not having tail lights on his horse drawn wagon. Court documents filed by Mercer claim Westbrook called for backup when Woolery would not let go of his mules.

When other officers arrived on scene, the mules allegedly became spooked and backed into a patrol car.

“Westbook lost it and grabbed Keith off there and beat him up, arrested him, and took off,” Mercer said.

In another instance, Woolery claims that he was tased 16 to 19 times for trespassing on private property. The complaint also alleges that Westbrook can be heard in body camera video saying, “that was fun” after the confrontation.

Westbrook’s attorney, Thomas LeBlanc, said his client’s actions were justified.

Westbrook has since resigned.

LeBlanc says he believes a judge will rule in favor of the city and officers.