Oklahoma man sentenced to 14 years for peeping tom case

LOCUST GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to more than a dozen counts of spying on women.

Investigators say 32-year-old Trevor James Thompson took pictures and videos of women in dressing rooms without their knowledge or permission.

According to KJRH, Thompson pleaded guilty to 13 counts of peeping tom and one count of indecent exposure.

He was ultimately sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crimes.

Earlier this month, Thompson was also sentenced to 41 months in prison for attempting to produce child pornography. Authorities say he was accused of trying to take photos of minors at a track meet and football game.