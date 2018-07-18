Police: Victim’s credit card used after violent attack in Midtown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities hope they are one step closer to finding the person responsible for attacking and carjacking a woman near downtown Oklahoma City.

On Saturday afternoon, Paris Burris was going to her car in Midtown when she was brutally attacked by another woman.

Burris’ friend witnessed the terrifying attack and quickly called 911.

At that point, the attacker stopped the assault, got in Burris’ car and drove away.

On Monday, police say Burris' car was found abandoned around 5th and Miller. Although it was found, authorities say it was stripped and is no longer able to be driven.

Now, police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who may know something about the attack.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a woman was seen using the victim's stolen credit card at a convenience store near Reno and Martin Luther King Ave. the same day as the attack.

Authorities say they would like to identify her to see if she has any information about the assault.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.