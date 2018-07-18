Pregnant woman allegedly robbed at gunpoint in own home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was allegedly held at gunpoint in her own home.

Officials were called to the Village at Stratford apartment complex around 5:45 p.m Wednesday. They say they are on the lookout for three men accused of armed robbery.

News 4 talked to a man who claimed to be the woman's husband and said the three men kicked in the door of their second floor apartment and held a gun to his wife's head.

We tried to talk to the victim, but her family didn't want her to go on camera.

Police say the woman did not know her attackers and it's not clear right now if anything was taken from the apartment.

The three men were last seen headed to the entrance of the addition on foot.

News 4 was asked to leave the apartment complex, by on-site management, before we could interview neighbors or other witnesses.

Officials say three men were involved in the incident. Two of the men were wearing hoodies, one in orange and the other in red and blue.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police.