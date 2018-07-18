Proud to Serve: Oklahoma City firefighter also fighting for the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - First responders across Oklahoma do amazing work, and they deserve to be recognized for the job they do.

Cpl. Chase Craig is on duty at Fire Station 30 in Oklahoma City.

Craig and his fellow firefighters put their lives on the line every day under the most treacherous conditions.

"We train on a daily basis. Whether it's a tabletop discussion or out throwing ladders, it's a very cool atmosphere. We have good firefighters, enjoy it a lot," Craig said.

Craig also serves his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He recently competed in the Reserve's "Warrior Competition" and won 'Best Non-Commissioned Officer.'

"I love serving the people of Oklahoma City, love coming to work every day, getting to spend time with a great group of guys I work with, you know. I love fighting fires, so it's an amazing job," he said.

KFOR is saluting Cpl. Chase Craig as the first 'Proud to Serve' recipient.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition, Proud to Serve. I'd like to thank the Oklahoma City Fire Department, along with all my colleagues and District 604, my mentor, Chief Randy Cornelius," he said.

If you know a first responder who deserves this recognition, submit a short message and leave your contact information.

Proud to Serve is sponsored by Dunkin Donuts.