OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews extinguished a transformer fire in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the fire started on the pole near NW 55th and Tulsa when it appears as though part of the wooden structure supporting the lines broke, causing a transmission line to fall.

The fire spread to an AT&T box on the ground, a wooden fence, some bamboo and siding on a house.

It was quickly put out and there were no reports of any injuries.