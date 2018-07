STROUD, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash along the Turner Turnpike.

Early Wednesday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident along the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.

When troopers arrived, they realized that one person had died as a result of the crash.

Creek: Turner Turnpike eastbound MM183 OHP Troopers are investigating a fatality collision. Both eastbound lanes and the inside westbound lane is blocked. Eastbound traffic is being diverted into the cash lane to bypass the crash. Be prepared for delays as traffic increases. pic.twitter.com/zhPjehVw0w — Kera Philippi (@OHPLTKera) July 18, 2018

For hours, crews worked to clear the scene of the crash.