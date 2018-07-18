× Two people found dead inside Oklahoma home

WAUKOMIS, Okla. – Authorities in one small Oklahoma town are investigating after two bodies were found inside a home.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 17, officers from the Waukomis Police Department responded to a home on Highland Dr. to check on the welfare of the residents.

An officer noticed signs of a fire around the front door and called the fire department.

When first responders went inside the home, they discovered two bodies.

At this point, police have not released the victims’ names or how they died.

However, they say they are not searching for suspects at this time.