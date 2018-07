× Two State College Players Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

A pair of local college players and one former local high school star are on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back.

Oklahoma State’s Justice Hill and Oklahoma’s Rodney Anderson are on the list of 62 players.

Both players are juniors who appear to be ready for breakout seasons.

Also on the list is former Edmond Memorial Bulldog Warren Wand, a senior at Arkansas State.