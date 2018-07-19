19-year-old Oklahoma babysitter charged with child abuse

LAWTON, Okla. – A babysitter was charged with child abuse after one of the children she was watching allegedly suffered injuries while in her care.

Corinna Sapcutt was arrested earlier this week at an apartment complex in Lawton.

Police responded to the apartment complex on a check welfare call after they were advised of a woman who had been seen outside naked with “blood on her hands and a sheet partially covering her,” KSWO reports.

When they arrived, they went to the apartment where the woman was last seen and knocked on the door.

Sapcutt, who KSWO reports as 19 years old, allegedly opened the door and then immediately shut it after seeing police officers.

When police entered the apartment, they heard children crying. They then reportedly found three children together in a corner. KSWO reports one of the children had blood on her face, swelling around her eye and was crying “it hurt, it hurt.”

Sapcutt attempted to reach for one of the officer’s weapons and told them to get away from the children.

Police say alcohol could be smelled on Sapcutt’s breath.

Sapcutt was not the legal guardian of any of the children, but had been put in charge of watching them.

She is charged with child abuse by injury and obstructing an officer.