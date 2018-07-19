2 arrested after police chase ends in crash in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been arrested after crashing into several parked cars, a fence and a car port following a wild overnight chase.

It started around midnight near SW 29th and Lynn when an officer tried to pull over an SUV.

“He tried to stop that SUV, and that SUV failed to stop and initiated a pursuit,” said Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Marques Dixon was driving the SUV, and his passenger was Kylee Strader. Dixon continued to lead police on the high-speed chase until things came to a violent end.

“The officer followed him for quite a distance before the vehicle actually got away from him and he no longer saw where the vehicle was. A neighbor flagged him down, though, and said that the vehicle that he was involved in the pursuit with had actually crashed out,” Morgan said.

The vehicle crashed out near SW 24th and Youngs. The driver crashed through the fence, into the car port and hit the four parked cars.

Dixon was arrested for numerous traffic violations, including eluding police.

Strader was booked into jail on several outstanding felony warrants and possession of meth.