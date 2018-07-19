× “Be on notice that we will find you,” Police searching for thief who targeted Oklahoma cemetery

CASHION, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are trying to track down a thief who targeted a local cemetery.

Officials with the Cashion Police Department announced that a cross was stolen from a grave site at the Cashion Cemetery recently.

On Wednesday, the police department posted a message to the thief on Facebook.

“To the person who stole the cross off of a gravesite at the Cashion Cemetery, be on notice that we will find you and you will go to jail. This man was a close personal friend and it really makes me angry to think you can steal from a dead man. His family is very upset. We hate thieves in this town, so if I were you, I would put it back,” the message read.