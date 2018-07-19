City officials taking look at busy intersection after pedestrian’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following the death of an Oklahoma City man, city leaders are now talking about changes to a busy intersection that is often used by pedestrians.

Police say 38-year-old Frank McCoy was killed this past weekend after he was hit by a motorcyclist while crossing the street on Western Avenue, near N.W. 42nd Street.

Officer Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said speed is being considered a factor but they are unsure exactly how fast the rider of the motorcycle was going.

“Oklahoma City is a tight community, and he was definitely a huge part of that. His laugh, his smile, his humor – a great friend and father,” Seth Lewis, a friend of McCoy, told News 4. “The fact that the motorcycle was going so fast at an insane rate is not normal but, even with daily traffic, I feel like Western Avenue still needs so much improvement for pedestrian safety to help make our city a walk-able city.”

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour along Western Ave., but shop owners say it is not uncommon for motorists to disobey the law.

“Cars just, they speed, and motorcyclists speed up the street at night,” said Stephanie Humes. “A lot of people, I think, are used to coming up this corridor going a lot faster than they should be.”

Shannon Cox, with Oklahoma City Public Works, said the city has spent more than $1 million over the past three years to improve pedestrian safety.

“We did a major streetscape in the area back in 2015, where we added medians to each end of that district to help slow down traffic to make it more pedestrian friendly. We also narrowed the lanes, so that’s supposed to bring the traffic speeds down as a traffic combing device,” Cox said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Following McCoy's death, officials say they are taking a closer look at what else can be done.

"OKC's Public Works Director had a conversation Tuesday with the Western Avenue President. Nothing happens immediately but further traffic calming options are actively being discussed," Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted on Facebook.