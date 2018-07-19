× Court documents providing new details in deadly Bethany shooting

BETHANY, Okla. – Court documents are revealing more information about a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teenager in Bethany.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Bethany police received a 911 call from a home in the 2000 block of N. Wilburn Ave. following a reported shooting.

“My son just got shot! My son just got shot!” the 911 caller is heard saying.

The victim’s father told dispatchers that his son was losing consciousness. On the 911 call, you can hear him trying to keep him awake.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 15-year-old Floyd Davenport IV suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to new court documents, a 16-year-old boy who was the only other person inside the home at the time of the shooting originally told the victim’s father and police that Davenport had been shot in a drive-by.

It wasn’t until the teen was taken in for questioning that he allegedly confessed to accidentally shooting Davenport while playing with a gun.

The documents claim he was too scared to call 911 after the shooting, so he called Davenport’s father instead.

After being interviewed, the 16-year-old was arrested on complaints of manslaughter and reckless conduct with a firearm.