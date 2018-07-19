Enid leaders change city ordinance regarding marijuana, drug paraphernalia

ENID, Okla. – After voters approved a state question regarding medical marijuana, city leaders in Enid were forced to change the municipal code.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Patients would be allowed to legally possess up to 3 ounces of the drug on them, six mature plants and six seedlings. They could also possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana, 72 ounces of edible marijuana and 8 ounces of marijuana in their home.

Those caught with up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana who “can state a medical condition, but not in possession of a state issued medical marijuana license” could face a misdemeanor charge and a fine not to exceed $400.

On Tuesday, the Enid City commission approved changes to the city’s municipal code regarding possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The approved ordinance mirrors the language of the state question, meaning the fine for marijuana possession without a medical license has been dropped to $400 or less.

It also repeals the drug paraphernalia offense.

“Drug paraphernalia have become increasingly difficult to figure out what it’s for. Are the papers that you get at the shop, is that for the tobacco or is it for the marijuana? Or is it for a third thing? There aren’t very many prosecutions, and it will get increasingly more difficult with legal medical marijuana so the thought that the chief and I had is, ‘Let’s just forget about it, and let’s see if it’s a humongous problem.’ Our thought, just nix it,” Enid City Attorney Carol Lahman told the Enid News & Eagle.

The ordinance will go into effect almost immediately since the state question is set to go into effect on August 2.