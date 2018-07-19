Made in Oklahoma: Jalapeno and cheddar cheese dip

Summertime heat bringing triple digit temperatures to the forecast

Recipe: Mountain View Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 Jalapenos (For less heat, thoroughly remove the seeds and membranes)
  • 8 oz. pkg. of Cream Cheese (softened)
  • 1/4 cup Real Mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion & Garlic Seasoning
  • 1-2 cups Hiland Mexican Shredded Cheese Blend
  • 4.5 oz can of Green Chiles
  • 3-4 Mountain View Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages (finally chopped)
  • Chips, Crackers or Bread for dipping

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Dice two of the jalapenos and slice one (for garnish), set aside.
  3. In a bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayo and garlic powder on low until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.
  4. Mix in 3/4 of the cheese blend, green chilies and diced jalapenos.
  5. Finally, stir in the chopped sausages.
  6. Pour the mixture into a baking dish and spread into an even layer.
  7. Top with the remaining cheese blend and sliced jalapenos.
  8. Bake in the oven for 15-18 minutes or until hot and bubbly. The top will be slightly browned.
  9. Serve hot with chips, crackers or pieces of crusty bread.
  10. Enjoy!!

