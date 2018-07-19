Made in Oklahoma: Jalapeno and cheddar cheese dip

Recipe: Mountain View Jalapeno & Cheddar Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 2-3 Jalapenos (For less heat, thoroughly remove the seeds and membranes)
- 8 oz. pkg. of Cream Cheese (softened)
- 1/4 cup Real Mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. Daddy Hinkle’s Onion & Garlic Seasoning
- 1-2 cups Hiland Mexican Shredded Cheese Blend
- 4.5 oz can of Green Chiles
- 3-4 Mountain View Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages (finally chopped)
- Chips, Crackers or Bread for dipping
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Dice two of the jalapenos and slice one (for garnish), set aside.
- In a bowl, beat the cream cheese, mayo and garlic powder on low until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.
- Mix in 3/4 of the cheese blend, green chilies and diced jalapenos.
- Finally, stir in the chopped sausages.
- Pour the mixture into a baking dish and spread into an even layer.
- Top with the remaining cheese blend and sliced jalapenos.
- Bake in the oven for 15-18 minutes or until hot and bubbly. The top will be slightly browned.
- Serve hot with chips, crackers or pieces of crusty bread.
- Enjoy!!