Oklahoma City police looking for woman accused of robbing clerk at knifepoint

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for a woman accused of robbing a clerk at knifepoint.

On Tuesday, police responded to a Family Dollar near N.E. 36th and N. Kelley around 9:40 p.m.

The clerk told police she heard a buzzer in the back of the store and found a woman and man standing there.

The woman allegedly pulled a “black-folding style pocket knife” on the clerk “while threatening to cut her.” The clerk says the man also pulled out a taser and put it near her skin, but “the nodes never connected,” according to a report.

The clerk tried to block the door, but the man and woman were outside loading items out of a shopping cart.

The suspects then got into a “newer black Chevrolet Malibu and sped away eastbound on N.E. 33rd St.”

The woman was described as a black female, around 5’2″ with a red shirt and blue jeans. The man was wearing a white shirt and had a haircut into a fade.

It is unknown what exactly was taken, but police believe it totaled around $70.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.