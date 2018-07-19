Oklahoma City restaurant ranked ‘Best Fried Chicken’ in Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for good comfort food, many people will likely turn to fried chicken.

However, not all restaurants are created equal.

Researchers at Yelp scoured through thousands of reviews online to determine the spot with the best friend chicken in every state.

According to Southern Living, Yelp ranked the restaurants using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The reviews determined that Oklahoma City’s ‘Waffle Champion’ came out on top for its spin on fried chicken.

Reviewers said that although there is usually a wait at the local restaurant, it is well worth it for the delicious combination of flavors.

Waffle Champion is located at 1212 N Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.