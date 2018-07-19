× Oklahoma man accused of running fake veterans charity

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after state leaders say he scammed hundreds of Oklahomans out of money.

On Thursday, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced that Jeff McDougal is facing charges after he allegedly ran a fake charity for veterans.

“We are convinced that McDougal was preying on the patriotism and compassion of Oklahomans who wanted to give money to a good cause and help veterans,” Hunter said.

Investigators allege that McDougal scammed at least 600 Oklahomans out of $35,000 by claiming to be with American Oklahoma Veterans of Green Country.

Officials say several victims thought they were donating to a similarly named charity called Green Country Veterans Association.

In all, McDougal is facing 18 felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Authorities say they are still searching for more victims.