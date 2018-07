CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man died from his injuries after a crash in Rogers County.

It happened Thursday near Claremore around 6:39 a.m.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Rodney Wilson, of Claremore, was ejected one foot from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Officials say he was not wearing his seat belt.

Authorities are still investigating.