× Oklahoma police sergeant arrested for felony child abuse complaint

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee police sergeant has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being accused of child abuse.

Officials with the Shawnee Police Department say agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested Sgt. Darryl Bordeaux on Wednesday night.

He was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on a felony charge of child abuse.

Bordeaux is now on administrative leave as the investigation into the accusations continues.

Officials with the Shawnee Police Department released the following statement regarding Bordeaux’s arrest:

“The Shawnee Police Department does not condone child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and takes actions to prevent these types of abuse within our community. Shawnee Police Department will do anything within its resources to apprehend individuals in these types of crimes. The City of Shawnee and the Shawnee Police Department will continue to cooperate with all agencies during this process.”