Oklahoma woman arrested for child abuse following death of 2-year-old

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman was arrested and booked into jail following the death of a two-year-old.

On July 16, the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office learned of a suspicious death of a two-year-old child.

During the investigation, officials learned that the child had numerous injuries which were consistent with child abuse.

The child’s stepmother, Brenda Clark, was identified as a suspect in the case. She was interviewed by investigators and confessed to the abuse.

She was arrested and booked into jail on a complaint of child abuse with injury. Her bond was set at $100,000.

The cause of the child’s death remains under investigation.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office says Clark could potentially face additional charges at a later date if the abuse is determined to be the cause of the child’s death.