Oklahoma’s ‘Panhandling Teacher’ still raising money for school supplies

CATOOSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teacher who garnered national attention for the school funding crisis in the Sooner State is raising money for school supplies in an unusual way.

Teresa Danks is a third grade teacher for Tulsa Public Schools.

As a result of budget cuts over the past few years, Danks says that she now spends between $2,000 to $3,000 of her own money to purchase supplies for her students.

“It all adds up week after week, and month after month,” she said. “So it’s a huge need.”

Last year, Danks turned to panhandling in order to raise money to purchase school supplies for her classroom.

Danks stood on a street corner with a sign that read, “Teacher needs school supplies! Anything helps. Thank you.”

Although the legislature passed a teacher pay raise measure last session, teachers say the bill didn’t do much to restore education funding.

On Thursday, Danks will be standing at the corner of 193rd Ave. and I-244 in Catoosa to raise money for school supplies from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Danks says all of the donations will go to purchase school supplies for teachers.

Donations are also being accepted through a GoFundMe account.