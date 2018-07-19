× Police chase ends in crash in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man and woman are in custody after a chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

Around midnight, police attempted a traffic stop near S.W. 29th and Linn, but the driver refused to stop.

A pursuit began and the suspects made their way to a nearby neighborhood.

Police found the suspect’s car crashed near S.W. 24th and Youngs Blvd. where the car had driven through a fence, damaged a car port and hit several other vehicles.

The suspect vehicle also caused damage to two homes.

Two suspects fled the scene of the crash but were apprehended by police.