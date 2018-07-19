× Pottawatomie County DA: Charges will not be filed in fatal McLoud shooting

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The Pottawatomie County District Attorney says charges will not be filed in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy.

Around 6:45 a.m. on July 5, McLoud police responded to a home and found a 17-year-old boy shot twice in the chest with a small-caliber gun. Officers had been to the home earlier for a disturbance and thought everything was settled.

The 17-year-old, identified as Raydon French, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“The shooter was apparently his older brother and an altercation had occurred at the house involving the mother and the two sons,” said McLoud Police Chief Tom Pringle.

On Thursday, the Pottawatomie District Attorney said charges will not be filed against the older brother.

The DA rules that the brother was acting in self-defense.