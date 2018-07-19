× Reports: Carmelo Anthony traded from Thunder to Atlanta Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have apparently eased their luxury tax burden for next season by trading Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a 3-team deal, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder traded Anthony plus a 2022 draft pick to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder, while Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Atlanta traded forward Mike Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers, who sent Timothe Luwawu-Caborrot to the Thunder.

The report says the Hawks will waive Anthony and let him sign with whichever team he wants, with Houston being the frontrunner.

The trade will save the Thunder about $100 million in luxury tax, as they get rid of Anthony’s nearly $28 million contract for next season.

Schroder has played five seasons in the NBA, all with the Hawks, and averaged a career high 19.4 points a game last season.

Luwawu-Caborrot is from France and has played the last two seasons with 76ers, averaging 5.8 points a game last season.