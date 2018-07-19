Shawnee police sergeant charged with felony child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Sergeant Darryl Bordeaux was arrested at the Shawnee Police Department on Wednesday night. It's a place he's worked at for 20 years.

"OSBI received a request for assistance from the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's office involving a Shawnee police officer and the allegation was child abuse,” Jordan Solorzano, OSBI Public Information Officer, said.

52-year-old Sgt. Bordeaux was arrested around 7:30 p.m. at the police station on probable cause of physical abuse to a child.

He was sent to the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center on one count of felony child abuse.

Officials and state agents were investigating at his home for hours Wednesday night.

They didn't want to go on camera, but say Sgt. Bordeaux would play basketball with his son outside and always seemed happy.

Shawnee Police Chief Mason Wilson sent a statement saying in part:

“The Shawnee Police Department does not condone child abuse or domestic violence of any kind and takes actions to prevent these types of abuse within our community. Shawnee Police Department will do anything within its resources to apprehend individuals in these types of crimes. The City of Shawnee and the Shawnee Police Department will continue to cooperate with all agencies during this process."

"The OSBI takes all of our requests very seriously and especially when there's a child involved. We do want to do everything we can to keep children safe,” Solorzano said.

The OSBI is investigating.

Sgt. Bordeaux is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.