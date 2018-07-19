× Silver alert issued for missing 61-year-old man

MUSTANG, Okla- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man with dementia.

Ronald Eakes was last seen shortly before 8 o’clock this morning in a neighborhood near Mustang road and East southwest 59th Street.

Eakes was wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and green shoes. Police say he walked away from his home.

Officers fear he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. He is also partially blind and deaf.

If you see him contact Mustang Police Department.