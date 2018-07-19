× Texas man accused of beating 12-year-old girl arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Fort Worth man who is accused of beating a 12-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.

In April, officials say Terry King attacked a girl who was walking to her bus stop, choking her and throwing her to the ground.

Investigators say the little girl has been in the hospital ever since and is now awaiting a heart transplant because of her serious injuries.

The victim and her family are refugees from Congo.

Officials say they don’t know what sparked the attack, which is what concerned them the most.

King is facing felony charges related to the case.

He is currently in the Oklahoma County Jail, and there is no word on when he’ll be transferred to Texas.