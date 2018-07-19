Things to do! August in the Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma! Sing-A-Long, Cat Video Fest, Ice Cream, Carousel Opening, Dancing in the Gardens, Classes for Children and Adults, and more

The summer fun continues at the Myriad Botanical Gardens in the month of August.

Events

Community FREE Barre3 in the Gardens

The Devon Lawn and Band Shell

Monday, August 6, 7-8pm

Bring yoga mat and water

FREE

Barre3 continues at the Gardens for another season of FREE community outdoor fitness. Barre3 mixes athleticism, grace and the latest innovations designed to balance the body. Meet at The Devon Lawn.

SONIC Summer Movie Night: Oklahoma! Sing-A-Long

Presented by SONIC Drive-In

Wednesday, August 1. Pre-Show Activities 7pm; Movie begins at 9pm when the sun sets

FINAL FILM Oklahoma! Sing-a-Long 1955 version

Come early to get a great seat. Blankets on one side, chairs on the other. Bring a picnic or enjoy food from Pitchfork in the Park or enjoy food from the line-up of food trucks. Face painting offered—prices vary between $5 and $10.

Dancing in the Gardens featuring Country Western

Seasonal Plaza

Friday, August 3, Dance Lessons, 7-8pm; Dance, 8-10pm

FREE, all ages welcome!

Dancing in the Gardens winds down the season with—country western! Beginning at 7pm, instructors from 3Sixty Dance Studio will give a dance demonstration followed by a FREE lesson for all. At 8 p.m.,

Summer Meltdown: Ice Cream Festival

Seasonal Plaza and Park House Event Center

Saturday, August 4, 6-9pm

$12 per child 12 and under for sampler card

$15 per adult for sampler card, 21+ includes one alcoholic treat

Cool down with some yummy frozen treats from 6-9pm from Bambu and Tipsy Treats food trucks parked on Ron Norick. Guests can sample icy treats from Baked Bear inside the Park House Event Center, purchase something savory from Pitchfork in the Park and enjoy music from DJ Brain Smith from muttradio.com. Kids can cool off in the reflection splash pad, enjoy the water wall sensory play, dunk tank and create a FREE craft in the Kids Zone. Oversized chess, connect four and the Imagination Playground equipment sponsored by Express Personal will also be out for everyone to enjoy. Face painting available prices vary from $5 to $10 and we will have a photo area to capture the fun. You don’t want to miss this FUN FAMILY evening that will enjoyable for everyone!

Painting in the Gardens: “Ice Cream”

Seasonal Plaza by Pitchfork in the Park—outdoors!

Saturday, August 4, 6-8pm

Member: $20 register by calling (405) 227-0230

Nonmember: $25 register online at wineandpalette.com

Join Wine and Palette on the seasonal plaza to create “Ice Cream” on an 11”x14” canvas to take home.

Carousel Carnival Day

Saturday, August 11, 10am-1pm

Children’s Garden, Pavilion and Pavilion Lawn

Carousel Rides $2 per rider

Cotton Candy $2

Build-A-Bear, $6 each bear (while supplies last)

Balloon Animal Workshop: Member $5, Nonmember $10

Hula Hoop Class: Member $10 per; Nonmember $12

Register online at myriadgardens.org

Guests can ride the newly installed carousel for $2 a rider, try their luck at our carnival games on the Pavilion Lawn: corn hole, ring toss, bottle stand up game, fish toss game, sitting ducks, bowling, ladder golf, sack races and our water target game or enjoy carnival entertainment. Cotton Candy will be for sale $2 apiece and J Stew’s Ice Cube will be serving hot dogs, snow cones and snacks ranging from $3-$10.

Howl at the Moon Sponsored by Midtown Vets

Presented with help from A-1 Pet Emporium

Myriad Gardens Dog Park

Monday, August 13, 8-10pm

FREE, suggested for ages 21 and older

Want to socialize with your pooch? Join the Gardens once a month on Monday’s in the Myriad Gardens Dog Park for beers, corn hole and fun for both the owners and the dogs. Blue Jay’s Rolling Grill, Blue Jay’s Happy Wagon and Kona Ice will be onsite for food and beverage purchases throughout the evening. This month is obedience night. Sydney Head from Full Circle Obedience will be onsite to train your pooch’s basic commands. Dogs must have proof of vaccinations in order to participate. DJ Brian Smith with muttradio.com will provide your tunes for the evening.

Cat Video Festival

Sponsored by Midtown Vets

The Devon Lawn and Bandshell

Saturday, August 18, Pre-Show Fun, 7pm; Movie Screening, 9pm

Screening is FREE

The Cat Video Festival is back by popular demand! It is a raucous, 75-minute romp through the Internet’s finest cat video offerings and the shared hilarity with thousands of cat lovers is not to be missed. Films starts at 9 p.m. but put on your whiskers and cat ears and enjoy pre-screening festivities complete with food trucks, live music, drinks from Double Shot Bar Services and more. Don’t have your cat ear? Stop by our cat ear headband craft for a $2 suggested donation. Food Vendors: Yum Yum Bites, Cookin It Up, Kona Ice, dOugh MG and Pitchfork in the Park. Non-Food Vendors: Central Humane Society, Earthwise Pets, A-1 Pet Emporium, Yarn and Whiskers and more.

Pop-in Painting in the Gardens

The Devon Lawn and Band Shell—outdoors!

Saturday, August 18, 7-9pm

$5 for 4”x4” panel board

$10 for 5”x7” panel boards

Join Wine and Palette at the Gardens to create a unique piece of art—pop in painting CATS! Guests will be able to choose the cat they want to paint and will pay $5 for a 4”x4” canvas and 5”x7” for $10 canvas.

Full Moon Bike Ride and Run

Presented by Stephenson Cancer Center

Sponsored by OK Runner, Schlegel Bicycles, Ride OKC and Athleta

Meet at the Band Shell by The Devon Lawn

Monday, August 27, 8pm, run 8:30pm ride

$5 per person to participate, register and fill out your liability waiver in advance at www.myriadgardens.org

Runners and cyclists, take your mark! Our Full Moon Bike Ride and Run continue. Runners will be led by OK Runner through a scenic 5K through downtown at sunset. Cyclists will cruise a one-hour leisurely ride through a downtown route planned by Schlegel Bicycles. Need a bike? Rent one from Spokies Bike Share or Ride OKC! Lights and helmets are required. #FullMoonOKC

OK Runner, Schlegel Bicycles and Ride OKC will lead ride and run safety workshops 15 minutes prior to the event start time.

Schlegel Bicycles and Ride OKC will be onsite one hour prior to the ride for quick bike maintenance and learn how to bike lessons near the Sheridan Lawn.

Foodie Friday’s Farm to Table Dinner with Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock

In-kind sponsor Woods and Water Winery

Meinders Terrace

Friday, August 31, 8-10pm

*Must be 21 or older to attend: Wine included thanks to a generous donation from Woods and Water Winery.

Member: $65; Nonmember: $75

Join folks at the Meinders Terrace for an intimate dinner under the stars. Chefs Kamala Gamble and Barbara Mock are bringing fresh ingredients from Guildford Gardens straight to your dinner table. Space is limited, so be sure to register by Thursday, August 30 at noon.

Horticulture Classes

Children

Weekly Walkups

August 1-10, Monday-Friday, 10am – Noon

Children’s Garden Porch

Drop-in activities; $2 suggested donation per child

Groups of 10 or more please contact Lily Christman, at (405) 445-5162, for more information about group activities.

Explore the Children’s Garden and the wonderful world of plants with fun activities every weekday. Themes are: Make-it Mondays, Tasty Tuesdays, Reading Wednesdays, “Think Green” Thursdays and Find-it Fridays.

Peter Rabbit Tea Party

Friday, August 3, 2–3pm

2nd Floor Conference Room and Garden Grounds

Member $7; Nonmember $9

Best for ages 4 to 8

Register by Tuesday, July 31 online at myriadgardens.org

Hop by for an afternoon of bunny fun. We’ll start with a craft and silly game about Peter Rabbit and his friends. Then we’ll head outside for a picnic – enjoying tasty treats and refreshing tea from the garden as we read Peter Rabbit stories.

Nurturing Minds: Nature Journals

Saturday, August 4, 10-11am

Meet in North Lobby of Crystal Bridge

Member $5; Nonmember $6

Best for ages 6 to 10

Register by Tuesday, July 31 at myriadgardens.org

Join us as we set off for a morning of detection and reflection. We will start with a nature walk in the Meinder’s Garden followed by reflection time, during which children will be able to draw or write in their journals. Participants will learn to use their senses to observe and record the natural world around them. Small spiral notebook and pencil provided.

Sprouting Chefs: Salsa Garden

Saturday, August 11, 10–11:30am

Park House Events Center

Member $12; Nonmember $14

Donna Jung, Extension Educator with Canadian County

Best for ages 8 to 11

Register by Tuesday, August 7 online at myriadgardens.org

In this hands-on kid’s cooking program, families will learn how easy it is to make homemade salsa right out of the garden. We’ll go over the fresh ingredients needed to make a basic tomato salsa and a unique watermelon salsa, then discuss knife skills and get to cooking! Everyone will get to taste and take home samples of each salsa creation.

Little Sapling Series

August 14 and 28, 10–11am

Children’s Garden Porch (or north lobby in case of inclement weather)

Member $3; Nonmember $4

Best for ages 2 to 5

Register by Friday before

Join us in the Children’s Garden for an hour of songs, games, and interactive nature fun. Toddlers (and parents!) will get to learn about the exciting world of gardens in an engaging and educational way. Each week features a new theme with corresponding activities and learning opportunities. Every Little Saplings event begins with a song, ends with a sensory bin, and includes a hands-on craft.

Reading Wednesdays

August 15 and 22, 10am

Children’s Garden Porch (or north lobby in case of inclement weather)

FREE

Best for ages 2 to 5

Bring your youngster for story time each Wednesday at 10am. Books are nature-themed and selected based on the season. We’ll begin with an interactive song and children will enjoy creating a small craft after the story. For groups of 10 or more please call Kodi Clifford at (405)-835-6789.

The Art of Words: Plant Poems

Saturday, August 25, 10-11am

Meet in North Lobby of Crystal Bridge

Member $4; Nonmember $5

Best for ages 6 to 10

Register by Tuesday, August 21 at myriadgardens.org

Poetry and nature have always gone hand in hand. In this class, children will learn how to combine the two. Participants will learn how to write a simple poem followed by a nature walk to get a dose of creative inspiration. We will end with quiet time to compose our plant-inspired poems.

Family Workshop: Rock Terrariums

Saturday, August 25, 2–3:30pm

2nd Floor Conference Room and Garden Grounds

Member $14; Nonmember $16

Molly Yunker and Stacey Evans, Oklahoma Geological Survey

Best for ages 6 to 10

Register by Tuesday, August 21 at myriadgardens.org

Calling all rock collectors and plant lovers! In this hands-on family workshop, each child will pot up their own small terrarium and learn how to care for it. We’ll also learn about the fascinating world of rocks and how many varieties there are. Then we’ll get to pick out a couple interesting ones to display in our terrariums to take home.

Reading Wednesday with the Downtown Library

August 29, 10am

Crystal Bridge South Lobby

FREE

Best for ages 2 to 5

On the last Wednesday of every month, we’re excited to welcome the Downtown Library to Reading Wednesdays! Library staff will be onsite to do our normal reading and craft as well as a fun additional activity.

Adults

Water Conservation and Turf Management Seminar

Saturday, August 11, 10-Noon

2nd Floor Conference Room

Member $8; Nonmember $12

Jeff Salmond, University of Oklahoma, Director of Athletic Field Management, CSFM

Josh Campbell, Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, Urban Ag. and Natural Resources

Register by Thursday, August 9 online at myriadgardens.org

In this featured seminar focused on saving water while caring for your lawn, you will learn cost-effective methods for conserving natural resources. From setting up strategic rain barrels to the effective use of mulch, you will be on your way to efficiently managing drought-resistance grass and hearty low-ground cover year-round. Coffee and breakfast provided. Special thanks to SqueezeEveryDrop.com.

21st Century Gardening: Strategies for Sustainability

Thursday, August 16, 6-8pm

2nd Floor Conference Room and Garden Grounds

Member $10; Nonmember $12

Dale Spoonemore, From Seed to Spoon

Register by Tuesday, August 14 online at myriadgardens.org

The next generation of thinking for an age-old practice has arrived. As modern gardening strategies evolve to meet technological advances, local urban farmer Dale Spoonemore has been successfully blending the two for the last half decade. Since the launch of his self-designed smartphone app, Dale has been demonstrating the keys to sustainable living through sustenance gardening. Learn how you can also positively affect tomorrow’s future by reaping the benefits from your own garden today.

Myriad Kitchen: College Edition: Affordable Meals Workshop

Friday, August 17, 6-8pm

Park House Event Center

Member $20; Nonmember $27

Jenny Dunham, Culinary Expert & Restaurateur

Register by Wednesday, August 15 online at myriadgardens.org

The ability to prepare affordable, nutritious meals is vital in maintaining resilient health. This hands-on workshop will offer a guided kitchen experience in cooking nourishing, cost-effective dishes with minimal preparation. Participants will learn quick, tasty options whether designing cuisine for one person or a small group. All ages and ability levels are encouraged to attend. Please bring your apron and be ready for a delicious, light-hearted journey into culinary independence.

Tour and Lunch: Grogg’s Green Barn

Friday, August 24, 2018, Depart at 8am from the Crystal Bridge

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Member $40; Nonmember $55

Carla Grogg, Co-founder of Grogg’s Green Barn

Register by Friday, August 10 online at myriadgardens.org

Sign-up for our exclusive tour of Grogg’s Green Barn. Join co-founder Carla Grogg, and her staff of horticulture specialists, as they reveal how this family owned state-of-the art garden center is uniting organic, native, and edible products. Enjoy a fresh Garden-to-Table lunch prepared by an on-site executive chef. This tour will be mostly an indoor guided experience. Depart at 8am from the south entrance of the Crystal Bridge.

Gardens Walking Tour

Saturday, August 25, 10-11am

South Lobby and Garden Grounds

FREE

Walkups Welcome

Expand your knowledge of Oklahoma plants and find inspiration for your own garden with our educational walking tours. Each month will feature different plants from our outdoor collection that make great choices for our region – from spring color to drought tolerant choices and more. Self-guided plant tour handouts are available in our north lobby.