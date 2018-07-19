Three inmates who walked away from Oklahoma corrections facility back in custody

GRANITE, Okla. – Three inmates who walked away from a corrections facility in Granite, Oklahoma, on Wednesday are back in custody.

Officials say 29-year-old Jody Elmore, 32-year-old Chad Adams and 22-year-old Jon Elliot walked away Wednesday morning from the Oklahoma State Reformatory.

Elmore was serving a three-year sentence for forgery out of McIntosh County. Adams was serving a seven-year sentence for carrying contraband into a jail out of Pottawatomie County. Elliot was serving a four-year sentence for conspiracy to commit a grand larceny out of LeFlore County.

Elliot was arrested Wednesday at Quartz Mountain by a game warden.

Elmore and Adams were arrested Thursday morning in a rural area of Jackson County.