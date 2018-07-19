Tulsa restricts minors from purchasing spray paint

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa officials have approved an ordinance prohibiting minors from purchasing or possessing aerosol spray paint in an effort to combat huffing and reduce graffiti.

The Tulsa World reports that the City Council voted Wednesday in favor of the ordinance, which also applies to possessing and purchasing spray fabric dye and metal coating.

Councilwoman Connie Dodson says the ordinance will help address the city’s graffiti problems and huffing, which refers to intentionally inhaling fumes to get high.

The ordinance says minors could possess or purchase spray paint if accompanied by a parent, guardian, employer or teacher. Individuals 18 or younger could be fined up to $200 for violating the ordinance.

Councilwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper voted against the rule, saying minors who get fined would have records that are often expensive to expunge.