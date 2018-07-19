× Two injured in shooting at Midwest City apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two people are recovering following a shooting in Midwest City.

Around midnight on Thursday, officers were called to a reported shooting at the Vista Green Apartments, near S. Air Depot and Reno.

Police say one man was shot in the stomach, and another was shot in the leg.

Investigators say the men shot each other, but it is unclear which one is the aggressor.

Fortunately, both are expected to survive.