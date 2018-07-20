20-year-old arrested following Oklahoma City robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 20-year-old man has been taken into custody following an armed robbery of an Oklahoma City store.

On July 12, officers were called to a reported robbery at the Family Dollar, located in the 4400 block of S.E. 44th St. in Oklahoma City.

When police arrived at the scene, they met a female employee who was “visibly shaken up.”

According to the police report, the victim said the alleged suspect came into the store to make a phone call and then asked about a specific brand of chips.

When the victim was showing him where to look, she said the suspect pulled out a kitchen knife and put it to her throat.

The victim said the suspect demanded money from the safe or he said he would “stab and kill her.”

On Thursday, Oklahoma City police arrested 20-year-old Dayvante Raquan Sterns on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.