3-year-old boy dies after being left on day care bus

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A Texas family is mourning the death of their 3-year-old son, who died after being left on a day care bus following a field trip.

Investigators say 3-year-old Raymond Pryer was left inside a day care van at Discover Me Academy in Harris County, Texas for about four hours.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Pryer was left alone on the bus where it was 113 degrees.

KPRC reports that records indicated that Pryer was accounted for upon return to the day care.

When he was found, Pryer was unresponsive.

“A father arriving here to pick up his beloved child only to find out that they’re looking around for him,” Constable Alan Rosen told KPRC. “I just can’t. I just can’t imagine.”