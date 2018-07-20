4 the weekend: Summertime adventures for the entire family

OKLAHOMA – It’s time for the weekend!

Friday Evening Glow at Riversport adventures is happening tonight.

This is something that happens on Friday nights during the summer. There will be live music, craft beer and cocktails, and glowing sunsets set the stage for glow at Riversport rapids.

Big Water Grill serves drinks and food until 10 p.m.

Saturday is the OK classic cars and memorabilia auction at Firelake Arena in Shawnee.

It’s from noon to 3 p.m. for all you car enthusiasts.

And, the Myriad Botanical Gardens has seen a huge demand for their Sunday twilight concerts on Sunday nights on the Great Lawn.

This week, you’ll hear blues music from the Scott Keeton band.

It’s from 7:30 p.m to 9 p.m. Bring your blanket and picnic, but not your pets.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays on News 4 at 6:30 p.m.