AT&T bringing mobile 5G technology to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Customers of a popular communications company will soon be able to get faster network speeds.

On Friday, AT&T announced that it plans to introduce mobile 5G to customers in a dozen cities this year.

“No company in the world is better at building networks than AT&T. It’s why we’re building America’s first mobile 5G network as well as FirstNet, the country’s nationwide public safety broadband platform dedicated to first responders,” said Melissa Arnoldi, president, AT&T Technology & Operations. “We’re on track to launch the first mobile 5G services and deliver the first device to customers this year. 5G will be more than just a better network. Especially after our trial learnings with large enterprises, small-and-medium sized businesses and residential locations the past two years, we believe 5G will ultimately create a world of new economic opportunity, greater mobility, and smarter connectivity for individuals, businesses and society as a whole.”

So far, AT&T has said the 5G network will be available to customers in Dallas, Atlanta, Waco, Charlotte, Raleigh and Oklahoma City.

“Our residents and our businesses always desire further private sector investment in technology infrastructure, and being a city on the cutting edge is something we can and do pitch to job creators,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “This 5G deployment in OKC will help our residents and businesses take advantage of future technologies and opportunities.”

Officials say the new network would enable peak theoretical wireless speeds of at least 400 megabits per second on capable devices.