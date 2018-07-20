Construction project set to begin along Harrah/Newalla Road

NORMAN, Okla. – Drivers along one road near Norman may need to find an alternate route for the next several weeks.

Officials say crews will be replacing a cross drain on Harrah/Newalla Rd., from Hwy 9 to 119th St., beginning on Tuesday, July 24.

The road will be closed to the public in both directions at various times during the construction.

All drivers are asked to pay close attention to all traffic warning signs and designated detour routes.

The work is expected to continue through September.