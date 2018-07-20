× Del City residents shocked by expensive water bills

DEL CITY, Okla. — People who live in a Del City neighborhood are speaking out about their water bills doubling and tripling. In some cases, residents say their bills are eight times higher than their average bill.

“It went from $47 last month, and we had all this rain last month, and it jumps to $128 this month,” Robert Wheeler, who lives in Valley Brook, said.

Earlier this month, Wheeler told News 4 his alleged water usage went from about 2,000 gallons to a whopping 14,000 gallons.

Now, the same thing is happening in a Del City neighborhood.

Both neighborhoods are customers of Sooner Utility.

“For the past 3 years, my water bill average is $20.70, with the exception when my family has come in for Christmas and it was $40,” Christine Shields said.

Shields’ most recent water bill totals $177.90, and her neighbors have similar tales to tell.

She checked her meter, which looked like it hadn’t been read in months. However, the owner of Sooner Utility said he personally went out and read them.

“His excuse to me was that he hired a meter reader and for the last four months, the meter reader didn’t read the meters and was trying to screw his company and said that all of us customers used the lowest amount of water possible and that he personally had to go out on the weekend and read all of these meters,” Shields said.

That’s what he told News 4 too, adding that he had to make up for the money that was lost.

The owner of Sooner Utility told News 4 that he would help those who can’t pay at all once with a payment plan.