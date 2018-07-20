Deputies say Kay County couple found dead in cemetery left a note

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAY COUNTY, Okla. - An elderly couple was found dead in a cemetery northeast of Ponca City. Investigators believe it was a double suicide.

Deputies were called out to Resthaven Cemetery at 2:40 p.m. A witness said he heard two gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an 82-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman who were dead, and both appeared to have gunshot wounds.

"The male has what we believe is a self-inflicted gunshot," said Sgt. Shannon Wathor with the Kay County Sheriff's Office. "The female we also believe has a gunshot wound but it's undetermined whether it's self-inflicted or not."

The medical examiner will run tests to determine exactly what happened.

Sgt. Wathor said there was also a suicide note found with the couple that both had signed.

"The letter doesn`t explain anything, a motive or a reason why they did it," Sgt. Wathor said.

Investigators believe they've identified the couple, and that the two are married. They cannot identify the two until next of kin have been informed.

"It`s tough," Sgt. Wathor said, "because you kind of wonder what could possibly push somebody to commit something like that. Just leaves us all wondering why."