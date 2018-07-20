“I’ve never heard of stuff like this,” Teens arrested in alleged murder plot 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. - A shocking murder plot - attempted by a 15-year-old Lincoln County girl, along with her 18-year-old boyfriend, according to authorities.

The target was the teenage girl's parents, Sherman and Beverly Crneckiy of Chandler.

Lincoln County officials received a 911 call around midnight Friday morning from Sherman.

A jolting noise woke him up.

“The original 911 call, he calls in that there was an explosion in his bedroom,” said Charlie Dougherty, Lincoln County Sheriff.

18-year-old Zachary Sligar shot Beverly in the face and hand while she was asleep.

He also attempted to shoot Sherman, but missed.

Lincoln County officials say it was a murder plot - planned by Sligar and the couple's 15-year old daughter.

“The two of them earlier in the evening had talked to mom about being adults and being a couple and getting married and living happily ever after and mom just said no,” said Sheriff Dougherty.

The sheriff says the two texted their plans, packed their bags and waited for the couple to fall asleep.

Their plot included killing not just the couple, but another daughter who lived on the property.

“The plan was for Zach to go in, kill mom and dad and the 15-year-old was supposed to go to the travel trailer and kill the sister,” Sheriff Dougherty said.

After missing the dad, but shooting the mother, Sligar apparently lost his nerve and ran. The daughter stayed behind.

“Once the plan started falling apart, she told him, she told Zach to just leave and she would come up with a story,” Sheriff Dougherty said.

In the end, both teens confessed.

Sligar was arrested at his home and both teens are facing very serious charges, including conspiracy to commit murder.

The girl is being charged as a youthful offender.

“We prepare for everything, and we get surprised every day. I've done this for 38 years and I've never heard of stuff like this,” Sheriff Dougherty said.

Officials tell News 4 the bullet went through Beverly’s jaw and hand.

She’s currently in critical condition, but officials say she's expected to make a full recovery.