Nichols Hills woman warns others about email scam involving porn, threats of video recordings

NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. - A local woman is warning others about a scam involving pornography, email accounts and video recordings.

Officials say it's a new fear tactic used by those trying to get a hold of your hard-earned cash.

Anne Wilson says it was the subject line of the email that first got her attention.

"They have my password and then my name, and the password is a real password," Wilson said.

Anne Wilson says she immediately opened it and started reading.

The email claimed that the person sending it had set up software on the "sex sites" she had "visited to have fun." They added that they had access to her display screen as well as her web camera.

"They said that they would basically ruin my life to make some really bad videos that I had made - public and if I didn't want those to go public, I needed to pay them $3,000 in Bitcoin," Wilson recalled.

She immediately called an attorney.

"I was ready to call the FBI. It is time to get to the bottom of this. I freaked out," she said.

When her attorney laughed at her concern, she realized it wasn't possible because she had never visited that type of website.

"And then I went 'Oh! Go for it!'" she said.

Media expert Patrick Allmond has seen his fair share of emails where scammers prey on fear, but says this one is brand new and is just making the rounds right now.

"First of all, don't ever respond to these kind of things," Allmond said. "Right away, you should be suspicious."

He says there are various databases out there that contain our email addresses and passwords, and most people use the same common password on every site.

He urges you to use different, unique passwords for your accounts.

Also, Allmond says don't click any links in these emails.

"It's kind of like a porcupine; if you keep going after it, you're gonna get stung one way or another," Allmond said.

He says you should never, ever send them money.

"Realize they're doing this to millions of people," Allmond said. "All they've got to do is get you one time and they've got you good and you'll never see your money again."

He says millions of people get these type of emails, but if you report them as spam, that can help reduce the chances of it happening to someone else.

Click here to check if you have an account that has been compromised in a data breach.

Below is the full text of the email:

"(Redacted) is your password. Lets get directly to point. None has compensated me to investigate you. You don't know me and you're most likely wondering why you're getting this email? Well, I setup a software on the 18+ videos (sex sites) web site and there's more, you visited this website to have fun (you know what I mean). When you were watching videos, your internet browser started operating as a RDP with a key logger which gave me access to your display screen as well as cam. Right after that, my software obtained all of your contacts from your Messenger, social networks, as well as e-mailaccount. After that I made a double video. First part displays the video you were watching (you have a nice taste lol . . .), and next part displays the recording of your web cam, and it is u. You will have two alternatives. Lets explore these solutions in particulars: First alternative is to disregard this email. Then, I most certainly will send out your video recording to just about all of your contacts and thus visualize about the disgrace you will definitely get. And consequently if you happen to be in an affair, just how it will certainly affect? Other alternative should be to give me $3000. Lets name it as a donation. In this case, I most certainly will straightaway erase your video recording. You can keep going on your life like this never took place and you will not hear back again from me. You'll make the payment by Bitcoin (if you don't know this, search "how to buy bitcoin" in Google). BTC Address to send to: [redacted]

[CASE-SENSITIVE copy and paste it] If you have been thinking about going to the law enforcement officials, okay, this e mail cannot be traced back to me. I have taken care of my steps. I am just not looking to charge a fee a huge amount, I would like to be paid for. I've a unique pixel within this mail, and now I know that you have read through this mail. You now have one day to pay. If I do not get the BitCoins, I will certainly send out your video to all of your contacts including friends and family, colleagues, and so on. However, if I do get paid, I will erase the video right away. It's a non-negotiable offer thus please do not waste mine time and yours by replying to this email. If you really want evidence, reply Yup then I definitely will send your video to your 15 contacts."