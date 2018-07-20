OCC: Chemical used to clean tank sparked saltwater disposal well explosion

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more details about a fiery explosion at a saltwater disposal well that injured three people earlier this week.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency management officials say an explosion occurred at a saltwater disposal well near Hwy 33 and Calumet Rd. in Kingfisher County.

Three people were injured and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a new report, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission says the blast occurred when employees were using a chemical to clean tank bottoms with a vacuum truck.

A fire ensued, but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The men who were injured have been identified as Will Davidson, Colby Bigby and Torin Smith. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The disposal well is owned by Devon Energy.

Tim Hartley, with Devon Energy, released this statement to News 4:

“At about 3 p.m. Wednesday there was ignition and a fire at a Devon saltwater disposal well facility in Kingfisher County, Okla. Three workers employed by contract firms were taken to local hospitals. The fire was quickly contained and the site is secure. All other employees have been accounted for and are safe. The cause of the fire is under investigation; Devon is coordinating with its contractors, local authorities and government agencies."