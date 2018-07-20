Oklahoma woman beaten after 4 men broke into her apartment as she slept

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma woman was attacked and beaten as she slept in her home.

Around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, investigators say four men broke into the woman’s apartment near 60th and Peoria in Tulsa.

Officials say the victim was asleep when the intruders made their way into her apartment, and they began attacking her.

The victim’s daughter told FOX 23 that one man beat her mother with brass knuckles and tried strangling her with a blanket.

She fought back and ended up hitting him with a lamp. However, the attack continued.

The victim pretended to be unconscious, which is when the men stopped the attack and stole her wallet, television and her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer.

Police are now searching for a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer with Creek Nation license plate “D6N84.”