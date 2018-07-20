Oklahoma woman reunites family with dog who has been missing for 2 years

DURANT, Okla. – A pug that disappeared from its Blanchard home has been found nearly two years later.

Vicki Collman says she was at her home in Durant when she spotted a black pug walking toward her porch.

“She was walking behind a lady coming down the street. She was very thirsty, she came up to my porch. I asked the lady if she was her dog and she said no,” Collman told KXII.

The next day, Collman took the dog to the vet to see if she had a micro chip.

Eventually, Collman was able to find the pug’s owner, Valerie Botchlet.

“I couldn’t figure out how she got here or what but after talking to the owner, she thought that maybe she had been stolen,” Collman said.

When the Botchlet family came to Collman’s house, the dog, whose name is Fiona, immediately remembered her family.

“I brought Fiona out and Fiona immediately jumped into her arms. I knew that Fiona belonged to them,” Collman said.