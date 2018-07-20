Police: Missing Mustang man may be walking in the dangerous heat

MUSTANG, Okla. – Authorities across several cities are searching for a 61-year-old man who may be walking in the dangerous heat.

On Thursday, the Mustang Police Department issued a silver alert for 61-year-old Ronald Eakes.

Investigators say Eakes was last seen around 8 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood near Mustang Rd. and S.W. 59th St.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and green shoes.

Police say Eakes is suffering from dementia, and is partially blind and deaf.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say Eakes was seen in Oklahoma City on Thursday afternoon near S.W. 59th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

Authorities say he is believed to be trying to get to Moore, and is on foot.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.