Power to go out in the heat of the night in Crescent

CRESCENT, Okla. - With Friday temperatures topping 112 degrees in Crescent, some residents are not too happy about a scheduled OG&E power outage Friday night.

"Yeah, it's bad timing on one of the most record-breaking heat that we’ve had all year," said Tyler, a Crescent resident.

OG&E officials say the 1,700 customers in Crescent will be without power from around 12 a.m. to probably 3 a.m. Saturday.

"We recognize this is a hot time of year to have an outage for customers. We are making an emergency repair at our sub-station there. It's something that we have to do now or we run the risk of having an even larger issue down the road," said OG&E's Kathleen O'Shea.

With temperatures expected to be around 87 at midnight, customers in Crescent have mixed feelings on the disruption in electricity.

"I'm not happy about it being off overnight, but I'd rather it be done than in the heat of the day cause I got three or four kids at my house and my grandbaby. And if they don’t fix it and all the other parts go out, we could be days without it," said Patricia, a Crescent resident.

"For the people running window units, it's a little hard to keep your house cool when there is no power to do that," said Tyler.

O'Shea says they would not be doing this unless they absolutely had to. She does have some advice for OG&E customers in the northwest Oklahoma town.

"I would suggest that as soon as they see this, they start pre-cooling their home, start turning the thermostat down, get it cold in there so when midnight does come and the power goes off, they can retain some of the coolness in the home."